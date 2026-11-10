East Texas towns each have something special that could make the perfect Christmas tree ornament. From local landmarks and traditions to foods and hometown favorites, we're imagining what ornaments would represent communities across the region. Which decoration would best capture your hometown's personality? We've got some ideas, and we want to hear yours, too!

Normally, I don't like to look too far ahead. I really want to be present and enjoy each day as it comes. Although this time of year, that can get a little difficult with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner.

In years past, I've always been someone who believed you should celebrate each holiday before moving on to the next one. But these days, my thinking has changed a little. Do whatever puts a smile on your face! If you want to put your Christmas tree up now, go for it. I'm not going to judge.

The Hometown Traditions That Belong on a Christmas Tree

That got me thinking about Christmas ornaments. Specifically, what ornament would best represent each East Texas town?

I love having ornaments on the Christmas tree that actually mean something. Some might be silly, unusual, or even a little strange, but if they bring back a memory or mean something to you and your family, that's what matters.

Whenever my wife and I travel, we like to pick up a Christmas ornament to remember the trip. Our collection includes everything from a Key lime pie ornament we found in Key West to some pretty crazy ornaments we picked up while visiting Mexico. A few of those purchases may or may not have happened after enjoying a margarita or two!

READ MORE: Top 11: The Best Original Christmas Songs for Texans This Year

East Texas Small Towns Deserve Ornaments, Too

So, what if we created Christmas ornaments to represent towns across East Texas? What would Tyler's ornament look like? What about Longview, Kilgore, Jacksonville, or some of the smaller communities around the region?

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Which East Texas Town Has the Most Unique Ornament?

I started thinking about it and put together a list of ideas that you can check out below. Some might be obvious, while others might make you laugh. Either way, I wanted to give plenty of East Texas towns a spot on the tree.

And if you have an idea of your own, I'd love to hear it! You can email your ornament suggestions anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Now, let's get to decorating that tree with a little East Texas hometown pride!

🎄 East Texas Towns as Christmas Ornaments If every East Texas town had its own special Christmas ornament, what would hang on the tree? Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins