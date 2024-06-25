Blue Bell has Launched a Flavor Tournament Bracket to Bring Back 1 Fan Favorite

Blue Bell has Launched a Flavor Tournament Bracket to Bring Back 1 Fan Favorite

Blue Bell

It is always exciting news when Blue Bell announces either a brand new flavor or the return of a fan favorite flavor. Most of the time, a new flavor will be available for just a limited amount of time. Sometimes, one of those limited time flavors becomes a favorite for fans and they don't want to see it come off the shelves. Blue Bell knows this and is putting the return of one of those limited time flavors in your hands. The Brenham, Texas ice cream maker has launched a flavor tournament to determine which one flavor will return to your freezer.

Favorite Limited Time Flavors

Blue Bell likes to experiment with different flavors of ice cream. Some become a favorite of many while others may be a one time thing. For some of those flavors, the main ingredient may only be available for a season, like their Peaches and Cream or Peach Cobbler. Other limited time flavors, like Bride's Cake, become so popular that the flavor becomes a permanent fixture in your grocery store's freezer section.

Blue Bell has decided to put the fate of one limited time flavor's return in your hands. They have launched The Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament. You will get vote on which flavor you want to see return. The flavors with the most votes moves on to the next round. We'll get to vote again until the winner is determined.

First Round

The first round is set and ready for us to vote:

  • Blueberry Cheesecake vs. Strawberry Cheesecake
  • Red Velvet Cake vs. Groom's Cake
  • Raspberry Fudge Brownie vs. Hot Fudge Brownie
  • Gingerbread House vs. Cherry Amaretto Cordial
  • Tiramisu vs. Mocha Madness
  • Key Lime Pie vs. Creole Cream Cheese
  • Lemon Bliss vs Cookie Cake
  • Triple Chocolate vs. Triple Caramel

The only right choices to win in the first round are Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cake, Hot Fudge Brownie, Cherry Amaretto Cordial, Tiramisu, Creole Cream Cheese, Cookie Cake and Triple Chocolate. If you disagree with my choices, go to bluebell.com and make your picks.

Prediction

As I look at these limited time flavors, I'm gonna have to say that Cookie Cake may come out on top. At least that is my favorite out of these. That's the beauty of this contest, you get to pick your favorite.

