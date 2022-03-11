Blue Bell Fan Favorite in Your Grocer’s Freezer for the First Time

This meme speaks the truth,

It's like winter is really mad and keeps storming out and then coming back yelling, 'and another thing!'

All its doing is making us wish for spring and summer in East Texas. We won't have to wait much longer for spring as the season arrives Sunday, March 20 at 10:33 a.m. Until then, we can head to our favorite grocery store for the first time and pick up a half gallon or pint of Blue Bell Peachy Peach.

Get our free mobile app

This picture makes me think warm weather, outside picnics or an afternoon picking fruit with my grandmother in her garden. For a day like today, that's a good feeling.

Blue Bell Peachy Peach is not a new flavor. It has been available for many years as a flavor at an ice cream parlor but never in a half gallon or pint size for our freezers. Many folks are already a fan of the flavor so it should be an exciting time for them. If you've never tried it, it can best be described as a peach flavored ice cream with chunks of peaches mixed in.

Uh, yum.

I'm thinking that making a shake out of this would be an awesome way to enjoy it. A good ole sugar cone or bowl and spoon will work, too.

As Blue Bell will do with these seasonal flavors, it will only be available for a limited time. Its in your favorite grocer's freezer right now so look for it when you head to the store this evening or weekend.

Enjoy friends.

7 Places in Tyler, TX You Grab 10 lbs. of Crawfish From Right Now It's that time once again here in East Texas, crawfish season! That means folks across ETX are hunting for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?

20 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.