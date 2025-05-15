(KNUE-FM) Need some sweet, happy news that will inspire you to visit your grocer's freezer as soon as possible?

We've got you.

Congrats to our neighbors in Brenham, Texas!

According to the Houston Chronicle, the charming town has just been named the official "Ice Cream Capital of Texas" after Texas lawmakers approved House Concurrent Resolution 80.

Lawmakers, Locals & Legacy: Why the State Made It Official

The resolution reads: "The frosty deliciousness of ice cream has had an enduring influence on the development and prosperity of Brenham and has made the city a popular destination for a multitude of visitors, and the community is indeed deserving of recognition for its special role in the culinary heritage of the Lone Star State."

Well said, sirs and ma'ams.

ice cream cone This sweet Texas town is now officially the Ice Cream Capital of the state!

Brenham will hold this title over the next decade, which is well-deserved. After all, Brenham has long been our "unofficial" ice cream capital, having been long associated as the headquarters for the iconic Texas ice cream, Blue Bell.

Speaking of Blue Bell...

Did you know that Blue Bell, when it opened in 1907, was initially called the Brenham Creamery Company?

From Creamery Beginnings to State Recognition

Back then, Blue Bell, or the once-Brenham Creamery Company, was a much-loved local creamery. Since then, Blue Bell has become beloved not only in Texas but also in 24 U.S. States.

But the ice cream doesn't just go THERE. People from THERE, come here. Well, to Brenham, I mean.

Do you know that over 250,000 people visit the town each year and are drawn to the ice cream parlor and store where they can purchase Blue Bell swag?

Not Just Dessert—It's a Destination

Governor Abbott himself is said to be a devoted fan.

As you might imagine, the gracious citizens of Brenham and the Blue Bell brand expressed their gratitude for such a sweet honor.

Congrats to Blue Bell and the City of Brenham, Texas. Thank you for adding such sweetness to our Texas heritage.

