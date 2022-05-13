Blue Bell has Brought Back an Old Favorite in Southern Blackberry Cobbler

The heat is upon us in East Texas and we're still a month out from the official start of summer. Pretty much par for the course here. That means cooling down with a nice bowl or cone of ice cream is top of mind right now. Blue Bell is bringing back an old favorite to grace our freezer and spoons, Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

This sounds like a refreshing bowl of happiness right here.

Our cobbler is second to none! Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor... Posted by Blue Bell Ice Cream on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Southern Blackberry Cobbler is back in your grocer's freezer. This is a favorite of many in East Texas. Some wish this flavor would stick around for good. But alas, it will only be available for a short period of time. Blackberries are pretty great, though, especially when eaten straight from the bush. Personally, I prefer the red ones. I think they have a little bit sweeter taste.

That doesn't mean I dislike the purple ones. They are good, too. But cobbler of any kind is just good in general. Peach cobbler. Yum. Blueberry cobbler. Yum. Is there a cherry cobbler? That would be yummy, too. I really like cherries, though.

Okay, I'm getting off track here. What was I talking about? Oh yeah, blackberry cobbler ice cream.

Yeah, grab this for your freezer at home and maybe a couple of extra to throw in the deep freeze since it won't be around for long. Then you can enjoy the pie crust pieces, blackberry sauce and blackberry flavored ice cream well into the fall.

Gotta love it when Blue Bell brings back a favorite flavor.

