Blue Bell Helping to Welcome the Holidays NOW In Texas

We’ve all felt the temperatures drop across Texas in the past week, it feels so good to welcome the cooler weather. When you look at the calendar it’s crazy how fast the holidays are approaching. But our friends at Blue Bell Ice Cream have been getting prepared to welcome the holidays into our freezers.

Just days ago, we got the delicious details, one of my absolute favorite flavors is back in stores and already available for purchase, I am talking about PEPPERMINT BARK!

What is in Peppermint Bark Blue Bell Ice Cream?

If you haven’t tried this flavor yet, this is a MUST TRY! Peppermint bark ice cream is a smooth mint ice cream that is loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks of tasty peppermint bark pieces.

Is It Available in a Pint or Half Gallon?

Great question, as sometimes Blue Bell will not always put their flavor into both sizes. But, more good news, peppermint back is available in both the pint and half gallon. Although, why would you torture yourself and only get the pint? You know you’re going to go back for more.

Get our free mobile app

Embrace the Season Early

Most of us have gone through another year of ups and downs, more struggles than we would have wanted, but we keep surviving. Just remember it’s okay to treat yourself to some of the best ice cream on the planet.

You need to try the Peppermint Bark ice cream from Blue Bell. It just might make you want to put up your Christmas decorations now.

29 Gifts for the Blue Bell Fan in Your Life Gallery Credit: store.bluebell.com