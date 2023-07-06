Blue Bell’s New Flavor is Big Enough to Kick Off National Ice Cream Month

To say that it's hot right now is an understatement. This heat makes any excuse to dive into a pool or a lake or a cold spring a good and acceptable excuse. The month of July is also appropriately National Ice Cream Month. Enjoying a bowl or a cone of a frozen concoction is another great way to get a brief reprieve from this disrespectful heat. Leave it to East Texas favorite Blue Bell to introduce a new flavor that is big enough to kick off this month of ice cream. It's called Monster Cookie Dough and you will instantly fall in love with it.

Blue Bell's New Flavor

Yesterday, July 5, we got an official tease from Blue Bell of a new flavor ready to go into grocery store freezers to help kick off and celebrate National Ice Cream Month. We were only given the clues of an ice cream scoop adding scooped ice cream to a cookie sheet, a measuring cup filled with brown sugar with another filled with flour and a bowl of chocolate chips with M&Mesque candies. It wasn't until the official unveiling today that I realized the chocolate and M&Mesque candies were sitting on top of peanut butter. This delicious tease led to the reveal of Monster Cookie Dough today, July 6.

Monster Cookie Dough is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks. - Blue Bell Monster Cookie Dough

Monster Cookie Dough

Oh man does this look great. This is an all new flavor from the Brenham ice cream makers. It features a vanilla ice cream base with a hint of brown sugar. Mixed in is a combination of peanut butter cookie dough, M&Mesque candies and chunks of dark chocolate.

Dude!!

Of course this flavor will only be available for a limited time but is available in both pint and a true half gallon. Stop by on your way home from work and pick up this monster (I always intend my puns) flavor tonight for dessert.

