Board a Zombie Response Vehicle, Shoot Zombies during October in Forney

If you're looking for the ultimate spooky adventure during October, then head to Forney for Zombie Safari Dallas. Here, you and your friends will get to load onto a Zombie Response Vehicle, get behind a paintball gun and lay waste to the many zombies that have infiltrated the area.

Yeah, this will be an absolute blast. Zombie Safari Dallas is located on the grounds of Cousins Paintball Dallas, which is owned and operated by a military veteran and Dallas area first responder.

Tickets start at $10 if you just want to ride and observe. That's fine but boring. Get your ticket for $25 so you can load up 100 rounds of paintballs to shoot zombies to your heart's content. For $500, you can get the VIP experience for you and 15 friends loaded with 2,400 paintball rounds of zombie shooting fun.

Managing partner Jed Allsup told ksat.com:

...we have reduced our single ticket sales to 50% this year to distance our guests accordingly. All equipment is sanitized between rides. We use a timed ticket to alleviate long lines and have very large outdoor waiting areas. Cousins Paintball Park is a 277-acre facility and has hosted events such as Warrior Dash, The Survival Race, Zombie Run, Color Vibe, Bone Frog Adventure races, Car Shows, National Level Paintball Events and has been featured on A&E’s Storage Wars Texas.

There you go, some spooky fun with you and your friends every weekend in October and it's only a short drive from East Texas to Forney. Get tickets at eventbrite.com.