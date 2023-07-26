Bootleg Buc-ee’s Opening Soon In Mexico, 10 Minutes From Texas Border

While There Are Many American Towns Begging For A Buc-ee's Location, Some Folks In Mexico Decided To Create Their Own.

It's a known fact that if you're on a road trip through Texas you gotta stop at Buc-ee's. Known for its snacks, souvenirs, travel items and bathrooms, there are burrently 45 Buc-ee's locations in the United States with most locations in Texas.

Despite the fact that they are expanding across the country, across the border is a different story and its lead to viral hilarity.

According to A Facebook Post, A Buc-ee's Knockoff Is Opening Up In Mexico.



It's been said that if you want something done, you gotta do it yourself, so someone in Mexico is opening a grocery store that's an off-brand version of Buc-ee's called, "BUK-II'S," according to MySA.com.

The report goes on to add that the store is about to open for business soon in Matamoros Tamaulipas which is 10 minutes south of the Los Indios Texas International Bridge, an international bridge that crosses the Rio Grande connecting the United States-Mexico border cities of Los Indios, Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

The Question Is, Will Buc-ee's Take Action Against Them?

According to the report, the store will likely sell groceries, like fruits, vegetables, and possibly national and international beers so that will set it apart from the original and the other thing is they are using "a gopher" as a mascot instead of the beaver from Buc-ee's so they may have escaped some "legal" trouble there but who knows.

Buc-ee's Has Gone After Folks For This Kind Of Stuff Before.

Back in 2021, Buc-ee's sued Saarim Damani of Sugar Land, TX for trademark infringement, trademark dilution and violation, unfair competition, false designation, and unjust enrichment after he opened up stores in Rosenberg and El Campo, Texas and named them "BUKY'S" which Damani argued was a "childhood name".

They have also sued others for doing things similar to this so to our friends at "BUK-II'S" be careful and lawyer up.

