It seems like time is definitely flying because we've already reached Week 11 in the Texas High School football season and its time for the playoffs. Just about every East Texas high school is in action this upcoming weekend including both Tyler Legacy and John Tyler High Schools as well as the Longview Lobos.

The Bi-district playoffs are the first step towards the dream of playing in AT&T Stadium at the end of the season. While some teams will enjoy the advantage of playing at home, others will have to travel all across the state to prove their worth.

Getty Images

Let's take a look at some of the matchups this week.

Google Maps

Tyler Legacy (5-5) will be traveling to undefeated Garland (10-0) for a very tough 6A Division II matchup this Friday at 7:30 pm at Garland’s Williams Stadium.

Google Maps

Meanwhile, John Tyler (6-4) will have a LONG trip South to Magnolia West's Mustang Stadium (9-1) for a 7:00 PM Friday night 5A Division I matchup.

© Mark Martin, ETSN.fm

As for the Longview Lobos, they are fortunate to stay at home for their first round matchup as Magnolia High brings their matching 7-3 record to Lobo Stadium on Friday night at 7:30.

Other key matchups this weekend include undefeated teams Van (10-0) Carthage (9-0) and Mount Vernon fighting to keep their magical seasons alive. Also, Kilgore (9-1) vs Huffman Hargrave (8-2), Gilmer (9-1) vs Mexia (2-8) are games to keep an eye on this weekend as well.

Best of luck to all the high school teams and we hope yall bring lots of trophies back to East Texas!

