East Texas high school football teams are closer to playing for a state championship. Every student athlete played their heart out to hopefully move on to the next round of the playoffs in hopes of bringing home a championship trophy. Some teams did fall short but that doesn't take away from the fun and fellowship these student athletes had on the field. This weekend kicks off the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for East Texas teams. Each team will leave it all out on the field as they play for a state championship.

East Texas Playoff Matchups

Carthage will continue their state championship defense against Gilmer Friday night. 4A District of Doom division rivals Chapel Hill and Kilgore square off Friday night. Winnsboro and Malakoff and Daingerfield and Newton look to advance in Division 3A. Garrison and Timpson have moved their game to Friday night because of inclement weather expected Thursday night. Each game will be a hard fought contest. Take a look at the complete schedule below to find out when your home team plays and where their game will be played at. Good luck to your home team.

Quarterfinal Round

4A

Kilgore Bulldogs (12-1) vs. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (11-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Lobo Stadium, in Longview

Gilmer Buckeyes (10-3) vs. Carthage Bulldogs (13-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Rose Stadium in Tyler

3A

Winnsboro Red Raiders (12-0) vs. Malakoff Tigers (13-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., City Bank Stadium in Forney

Daingerfield Tigers (10-3) vs. Newton Eagles (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville

2A

Garrison Bulldogs (12-1) vs. Timpson Bears (13-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches

