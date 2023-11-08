The East Texas high school football regular season has come to a close. Every student athlete played their heart out to hopefully secure a spot in the playoffs in hopes of bringing home a championship trophy. Some teams did fall short but that doesn't take away from the fun and fellowship these student athletes had on the field. This weekend kicks off the playoff runs for a multitude of teams in East Texas. Each team will leave it all out on the field as they play for a state championship.

My Hometown Lindale Eagles

I grew up in Lindale. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. So naturally I will be rooting on this group of Lindale Eagles tomorrow night. The Eagles ended the regular season with an overall record of 6-4 but were 5-1 in district play, good enough for 2nd place. District champion Kilgore was that loan district loss for the Eagles. Last year, the Eagles made it to the third round of the playoffs which ended in a loss to district foe Kilgore 63-37. The Eagles will kick off this playoff run with a familiar foe, Vidor Pirates. The Eagles started last year's playoff run against the Pirates, winning 45-23. They'll play those same Pirates tomorrow night in Nacogdoches.

Go Eagles!

50 games featuring East Texas high school teams take place Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10. Each game will be a hard fought contest. Take a look at the complete schedule below to find out when your home team plays and where their game will be played at. Good luck to your home team.

Thursday

4A

Lindale Eagles vs Vidor Pirates - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches

Carthage Bulldogs vs Liberty-Eylau Leopards - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium in Longview

Woodville Eagles vs Orangefield Bobcats - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Raider Stadium in Lumberton

3A

Winnsboro Red Raiders vs Atlanta Rabbits - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Lobo Stadium in Longview

Jefferson Bulldogs vs Pottsboro Cardinals - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Wildcat Stadium in Paris

Malakoff Tigers vs Maypearl Panthers - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana

Kirbyville Wildcats vs Shepherd Pirates - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

West Rusk Raiders vs Redwater Dragons - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg

Troup Tigers vs New Boston Lions - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Maverick Stadium in Marshall

Daingerfield Tigers vs New Waverly Bulldogs - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 pm at Lion Stadium in Henderson

Ore City Rebels vs Honey Grove Warriors - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs

Frankston Indians vs Cooper Bulldogs - Thursday, Nov, 9 at 7 pm at Wildcat Stadium in Emory

2A

Beckville Bearcats vs Alba-Golden Panthers - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 pm at Rose Stadium in Tyler

Garrison Bulldogs vs Jewett Leon Cougars - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville

Shelbyville Dragons vs Groveton Indians - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches

West Sabine Tigers vs Centerville Tigers - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Lumberjack Stadium in Diboll

Overton Mustangs vs Evadale Rebels - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Wolf Stadium in San Augustine

Lovelady Lions vs Price Carlisle Indians - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Driskell Stadium in Crockett

Friday

6A

Tyler Legacy Red Raiders vs Wylie East Raiders - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Wylie ISD Stadium in Wylie

5A

Longview Lobos vs New Caney Porter Spartans - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Lobo Stadium in Longview

Marshall Mavericks vs Denison Yellow Jackets - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Maverick Stadium in Marshall

Whitehouse Wildcats vs Melissa Cardinals - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Coach Keeny Deel Stadium in Melissa

Pine Tree Pirates vs Lucas Lovejoy Leopards - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Leopard Stadium in Lucas

4A

Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs Dallas Carter Cowboys - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite

Kilgore Bulldogs vs Livingston Lions - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Bulldog Stadium in Carthage

Chapel Hill Bulldogs vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches

Wills Point Tigers vs Van Alstyne Panthers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Kimbrough Stadium in Plano

Gilmer Buckeyes vs Center Roughriders - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville

Van Vandals vs Spring Hill Panthers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Rose Stadium in Tyler

Rusk Eagles vs Pleasant Grove Hawks - Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 pm at Hawk Stadium in Texarkana

3A

Mt. Vernon Tigers vs Gladewater Bears - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium in Longview

Tatum Eagles vs Commerce Tigers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Eagle Stadium in Lindale

Diboll Lumberjacks vs Buna Cougars - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Eagle Stadium in Woodville

Palestine Westwood Panthers vs East Chambers Buccaneers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

Arp Tigers vs DeKalb Bears - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Red Raider Stadium in Winnsboro

Edgewood Bulldogs vs Hooks Hornets - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg

Harmony Eagles vs Hemphill Hornets - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville

New Diana Eagles vs Anderson-Shiro Owls - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Driskell Stadium in Crockett

2A

Cayuga Wildcats vs Riesel Indians - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville

Harleton Wildcats vs Wolfe City Wolves - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Indian Memorial Stadium in Grand Saline

Timpson Bears vs Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin

Linden-Kildare Tigers vs Dawson Eagles - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City

Tenaha Tigers vs Hull-Daisetta Bobcats - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm Bulldog Stadium in Jasper

Mt. Enterprise Wildcats vs Deweyville Pirates - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in Shelbyville

1A

Union Hill Bulldogs vs Bryson Cowboys - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Ram Stadium in Sadler

Chester Yellowjackets vs Medina Bobcats - TBA

Apple Springs Eagles vs Bynum Bulldogs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Allen Academy in Bryan

TAPPS

Bishop Gorman Crusaders vs Central Texas Christian School Lions - TBA

Brook Hill Guard vs Arlington Grace Prep Lions - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Herrington Stadium in Bullard

Grace Community Cougars vs Midland Christian School Mustangs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler

