See the Complete Schedule of the Big Bi-District Playoff Games in East Texas
The East Texas high school football regular season has come to a close. Every student athlete played their heart out to hopefully secure a spot in the playoffs in hopes of bringing home a championship trophy. Some teams did fall short but that doesn't take away from the fun and fellowship these student athletes had on the field. This weekend kicks off the playoff runs for a multitude of teams in East Texas. Each team will leave it all out on the field as they play for a state championship.
My Hometown Lindale Eagles
I grew up in Lindale. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. So naturally I will be rooting on this group of Lindale Eagles tomorrow night. The Eagles ended the regular season with an overall record of 6-4 but were 5-1 in district play, good enough for 2nd place. District champion Kilgore was that loan district loss for the Eagles. Last year, the Eagles made it to the third round of the playoffs which ended in a loss to district foe Kilgore 63-37. The Eagles will kick off this playoff run with a familiar foe, Vidor Pirates. The Eagles started last year's playoff run against the Pirates, winning 45-23. They'll play those same Pirates tomorrow night in Nacogdoches.
Go Eagles!
50 games featuring East Texas high school teams take place Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10. Each game will be a hard fought contest. Take a look at the complete schedule below to find out when your home team plays and where their game will be played at. Good luck to your home team.
Thursday
4A
Lindale Eagles vs Vidor Pirates - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches
Carthage Bulldogs vs Liberty-Eylau Leopards - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium in Longview
Woodville Eagles vs Orangefield Bobcats - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Raider Stadium in Lumberton
3A
Winnsboro Red Raiders vs Atlanta Rabbits - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Lobo Stadium in Longview
Jefferson Bulldogs vs Pottsboro Cardinals - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Wildcat Stadium in Paris
Malakoff Tigers vs Maypearl Panthers - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Tiger Stadium in Corsicana
Kirbyville Wildcats vs Shepherd Pirates - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin
West Rusk Raiders vs Redwater Dragons - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg
Troup Tigers vs New Boston Lions - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Maverick Stadium in Marshall
Daingerfield Tigers vs New Waverly Bulldogs - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 pm at Lion Stadium in Henderson
Ore City Rebels vs Honey Grove Warriors - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs
Frankston Indians vs Cooper Bulldogs - Thursday, Nov, 9 at 7 pm at Wildcat Stadium in Emory
2A
Beckville Bearcats vs Alba-Golden Panthers - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 pm at Rose Stadium in Tyler
Garrison Bulldogs vs Jewett Leon Cougars - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville
Shelbyville Dragons vs Groveton Indians - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches
West Sabine Tigers vs Centerville Tigers - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Lumberjack Stadium in Diboll
Overton Mustangs vs Evadale Rebels - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Wolf Stadium in San Augustine
Lovelady Lions vs Price Carlisle Indians - Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 pm at Driskell Stadium in Crockett
Friday
6A
Tyler Legacy Red Raiders vs Wylie East Raiders - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Wylie ISD Stadium in Wylie
5A
Longview Lobos vs New Caney Porter Spartans - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Lobo Stadium in Longview
Marshall Mavericks vs Denison Yellow Jackets - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Maverick Stadium in Marshall
Whitehouse Wildcats vs Melissa Cardinals - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Coach Keeny Deel Stadium in Melissa
Pine Tree Pirates vs Lucas Lovejoy Leopards - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Leopard Stadium in Lucas
4A
Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs Dallas Carter Cowboys - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite
Kilgore Bulldogs vs Livingston Lions - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Bulldog Stadium in Carthage
Chapel Hill Bulldogs vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches
Wills Point Tigers vs Van Alstyne Panthers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Kimbrough Stadium in Plano
Gilmer Buckeyes vs Center Roughriders - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville
Van Vandals vs Spring Hill Panthers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Rose Stadium in Tyler
Rusk Eagles vs Pleasant Grove Hawks - Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 pm at Hawk Stadium in Texarkana
3A
Mt. Vernon Tigers vs Gladewater Bears - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Pirate Stadium in Longview
Tatum Eagles vs Commerce Tigers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Eagle Stadium in Lindale
Diboll Lumberjacks vs Buna Cougars - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Eagle Stadium in Woodville
Palestine Westwood Panthers vs East Chambers Buccaneers - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney
Arp Tigers vs DeKalb Bears - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Red Raider Stadium in Winnsboro
Edgewood Bulldogs vs Hooks Hornets - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg
Harmony Eagles vs Hemphill Hornets - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville
New Diana Eagles vs Anderson-Shiro Owls - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Driskell Stadium in Crockett
2A
Cayuga Wildcats vs Riesel Indians - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville
Harleton Wildcats vs Wolfe City Wolves - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Indian Memorial Stadium in Grand Saline
Timpson Bears vs Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin
Linden-Kildare Tigers vs Dawson Eagles - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City
Tenaha Tigers vs Hull-Daisetta Bobcats - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm Bulldog Stadium in Jasper
Mt. Enterprise Wildcats vs Deweyville Pirates - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in Shelbyville
1A
Union Hill Bulldogs vs Bryson Cowboys - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Ram Stadium in Sadler
Chester Yellowjackets vs Medina Bobcats - TBA
Apple Springs Eagles vs Bynum Bulldogs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Allen Academy in Bryan
TAPPS
Bishop Gorman Crusaders vs Central Texas Christian School Lions - TBA
Brook Hill Guard vs Arlington Grace Prep Lions - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Grace Community Cougars vs Midland Christian School Mustangs - Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler
