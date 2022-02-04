It's never to early to think about the upcoming high school football season. Your hometown stadium lit up by those bright lights on a Friday night with the band playing the school song while the longtime rival is lined up on the other side of the field. Dude, that's a genuine excitement right there. Thanks to UIL's newest alignment for the upcoming season, some rivalries are set to be renewed.

Get our free mobile app

The University Interscholastic League, or UIL, announced the newest realignment for the 2022 through 2024 high school sports season. Some schools made the move up while some schools moved down. But with that brings some renewed rivalries for Friday night under the lights. Here's where your hometown school will be placed.

Region 2 - 6A - District 10

Tyler Legacy

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Royse City

Region 2 - 5A - DI - District 7

Longview

Lufkin

Tyler High

Forney

Lancaster

McKinney North

North Mesquite

West Mesquite

Region 2 - 5A - DII - District 8

Hallsville

Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Whitehouse

Texas High

Region 2 - 4A - DI - District 8

Kaufman

Mabank

Paris

Sulphur Springs

Anna

Nevada

Community

Region 3 - 4A - DI - District 9

Athens

Henderson

Jacksonville

Kilgore

Lindale

Palestine

Chapel Hill

Region 2 - 4A - DII - District 6

Quinlan Ford

Wills Point

Sunnyvale

Caddo Mills

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Roosevelt

Region 2 - 4A - DII - District 7

Gilmer

Spring Hill

Pittsburg

Liberty-Eylau

Pleasant Grove

North Lamar

Region 2 - 4A - DII - District 8

Brownsboro

Bullard

Canton

Carthage

Center

Rusk

Van

Region 2 - 3A - DI - District 5

Mineola

Mount Vernon

Rains

Winnsboro

Pottsboro

Bonham

Commerce

Region 2 - 3A - DI - District 6

Atlanta

Gladewater

Sabine

Jefferson

Tatum

White Oak

Region 2 - 3A - DI - District 8

Eustace

Fairfield

Groesbeck

Kemp

Malakoff

Mexia

Teague

Region 3 - 3A - DI - District 9

Crockett

Diboll

Huntington

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Westwood

Shepherd

Woodville

Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 9

Arp

Edgewood

Grand Saline

West Rusk

Quitman

Troup

Winona

Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 10

DeKalb

Hooks

New Boston

Paul Pewitt

Paris Chisum

Pattonville Prairiland

Redwater

Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 11

Daingerfield

Diana

Waskom

Elysian Fields

Hughes Springs

Queen City

Harmony

Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 12

Hemphill

Kountze

Anderson-Shiro

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

Region 4 - 3A - DII - District 13

Elkhart

Buffalo

Clifton

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

Region 2 - 2A - DI - District 7

Cayuga

Kerens

Cross Roads

Axtell

Italy

Itasca

Rio Vista

Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 9

Alba-Golden

Como-Pickton

Rivercrest

Honey Grove

Quinlan Boles

Wolfe City

Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 10

Beckville

Big Sandy

Frankston

Union Grove

Harleton

Hawkins

Ore City

Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 11

Garrison

Grapeland

Joaquin

San Augustine

Shelbyville

Timpson

West Sabine

Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 12

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Centerville

Jewett Leon

Normangee

Saratoga

West Hardin

Region 3 - 2A - DII - District 9

Clarksville

Cumby

Detroit

Fruitvale

Linden-Kildare

Maud

Simms Bowie

Region 3 - 2A - DII - District 11

Alto

Cushing

Mount Enterprise

Overton

Carlisle

Tenaha

Region 3 - 2A - DII - District 12

Lovelady

Sabine Pass

Colmesneil

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Region 10 - 1A - DI - 6 Man Football - District 10

Gilmer Union Hill

Campbell

Saint Jo

Savoy

Region 3 - 1A - DII - 6 Man Football - District 9

Trinidad

Apple Springs

Ladonia Fannindel

Oakwood

Top 10: These Are Texas' Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.

The Ultimate Kansas City Chiefs House If you love Patrick Mahomes or the Kansas City Chiefs you might wanna buy this home: