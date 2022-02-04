Big UIL Realignment Makes Some Old East Texas Football Rivalries New Again
It's never to early to think about the upcoming high school football season. Your hometown stadium lit up by those bright lights on a Friday night with the band playing the school song while the longtime rival is lined up on the other side of the field. Dude, that's a genuine excitement right there. Thanks to UIL's newest alignment for the upcoming season, some rivalries are set to be renewed.
The University Interscholastic League, or UIL, announced the newest realignment for the 2022 through 2024 high school sports season. Some schools made the move up while some schools moved down. But with that brings some renewed rivalries for Friday night under the lights. Here's where your hometown school will be placed.
Region 2 - 6A - District 10
- Tyler Legacy
- Mesquite
- Mesquite Horn
- North Forney
- Rockwall
- Rockwall Heath
- Royse City
Region 2 - 5A - DI - District 7
- Longview
- Lufkin
- Tyler High
- Forney
- Lancaster
- McKinney North
- North Mesquite
- West Mesquite
Region 2 - 5A - DII - District 8
- Hallsville
- Pine Tree
- Marshall
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Whitehouse
- Texas High
Region 2 - 4A - DI - District 8
- Kaufman
- Mabank
- Paris
- Sulphur Springs
- Anna
- Nevada
- Community
Region 3 - 4A - DI - District 9
- Athens
- Henderson
- Jacksonville
- Kilgore
- Lindale
- Palestine
- Chapel Hill
Region 2 - 4A - DII - District 6
- Quinlan Ford
- Wills Point
- Sunnyvale
- Caddo Mills
- Dallas Lincoln
- Dallas Roosevelt
Region 2 - 4A - DII - District 7
- Gilmer
- Spring Hill
- Pittsburg
- Liberty-Eylau
- Pleasant Grove
- North Lamar
Region 2 - 4A - DII - District 8
- Brownsboro
- Bullard
- Canton
- Carthage
- Center
- Rusk
- Van
Region 2 - 3A - DI - District 5
- Mineola
- Mount Vernon
- Rains
- Winnsboro
- Pottsboro
- Bonham
- Commerce
Region 2 - 3A - DI - District 6
- Atlanta
- Gladewater
- Sabine
- Jefferson
- Tatum
- White Oak
Region 2 - 3A - DI - District 8
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Kemp
- Malakoff
- Mexia
- Teague
Region 3 - 3A - DI - District 9
- Crockett
- Diboll
- Huntington
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- Westwood
- Shepherd
- Woodville
Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 9
- Arp
- Edgewood
- Grand Saline
- West Rusk
- Quitman
- Troup
- Winona
Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 10
- DeKalb
- Hooks
- New Boston
- Paul Pewitt
- Paris Chisum
- Pattonville Prairiland
- Redwater
Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 11
- Daingerfield
- Diana
- Waskom
- Elysian Fields
- Hughes Springs
- Queen City
- Harmony
Region 3 - 3A - DII - District 12
- Hemphill
- Kountze
- Anderson-Shiro
- New Waverly
- Newton
- Trinity
- Warren
Region 4 - 3A - DII - District 13
- Elkhart
- Buffalo
- Clifton
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
Region 2 - 2A - DI - District 7
- Cayuga
- Kerens
- Cross Roads
- Axtell
- Italy
- Itasca
- Rio Vista
Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 9
- Alba-Golden
- Como-Pickton
- Rivercrest
- Honey Grove
- Quinlan Boles
- Wolfe City
Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 10
- Beckville
- Big Sandy
- Frankston
- Union Grove
- Harleton
- Hawkins
- Ore City
Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 11
- Garrison
- Grapeland
- Joaquin
- San Augustine
- Shelbyville
- Timpson
- West Sabine
Region 3 - 2A - DI - District 12
- Corrigan-Camden
- Groveton
- Centerville
- Jewett Leon
- Normangee
- Saratoga
- West Hardin
Region 3 - 2A - DII - District 9
- Clarksville
- Cumby
- Detroit
- Fruitvale
- Linden-Kildare
- Maud
- Simms Bowie
Region 3 - 2A - DII - District 11
- Alto
- Cushing
- Mount Enterprise
- Overton
- Carlisle
- Tenaha
Region 3 - 2A - DII - District 12
- Lovelady
- Sabine Pass
- Colmesneil
- Deweyville
- Evadale
- Hull-Daisetta
Region 10 - 1A - DI - 6 Man Football - District 10
- Gilmer Union Hill
- Campbell
- Saint Jo
- Savoy
Region 3 - 1A - DII - 6 Man Football - District 9
- Trinidad
- Apple Springs
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Oakwood
