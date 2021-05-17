When Parker McCollum was our guest two Saturdays ago (May 8th) on Radio Texas, LIVE! he revealed that he never actually intended for his "To Be Loved By You" wine to be sold. Initially it was part of a radio promotion to go with his single, turned out the wine was just too good.

ITS HERE!!! Added a white wine to the To Be Loved By You collection! For sale on my website while supplies last!

Parker teamed with Christeni Vineyards to create the Cabernet Sauvignon with the "tastes of Blackberry, strawberry jam, spice aromas followed by fennel, anise, sage, dried herbs and sage notes, giving way to a silky smooth finish of vanilla, cream and lush tannins," which is back in stock now.

The new white, Sauvignon Blanc, which is currently description-less on the website, is also the result of his partnership with Christeni Vineyards. And if you're up for it, you can order a bottle of it here.

Look out! Wine Down Wednesday just got a little more wild..

