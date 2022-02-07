If you've grown to love perusing the Rose City Farmers' Market in Tyler, Texas, and have been somewhat bummed by the seasonal hiatus, prepare to be as excited as I am.

Since their earliest beginnings and now as they've teamed up with the awesome folks at ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler, Rose City Farmers' Market has become a much-loved staple event in Tyler. And thankfully will be hosting a 'Winter Market" at 221 S. Broadway in Tyler. The first one is coming Saturday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yes, this is a later start time--so make a note somewhere.

This upcoming Saturday's event will feature live music, friendly artisans, and lots of fun. And you are 100% welcome to bring the family--including your dogs!

Get our free mobile app

This is a dog-friendly gathering spot--and meeting all of those sweet canines makes any day better. And I love getting out there and meeting the friendly people sharing their wares. This is one of my favorite events, particularly because it is, as it has been from the beginning, a truly local farmers' market. That means whatever goodies you find on offer were actually produced by the friendly faces you'll see selling them.

And as always, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to peruse and enjoy a selection of "fresh, greenhouse-grown winter produce, pastured meat, baked goods, breads, tortillas, flowers, artisan goods, wine, canned goods."

What a great way to find some delightful seasonal offerings to enjoy, as well as some unique gifts for loved ones! Then, after all that shopping, pop over and enjoy and local brew and grab some lunch at ETX Brewing Co.!

Road Trip Love: Take a Look at TEN of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas Ever find yourself staring out the window and wishing you could hop in the car and just drive away? Here are some ideas of where you might wanna go in Texas.

These are 22 of the businesses that many East Texans would LOVE to see open in East Texas in 2022 I'm frankly surprised that some of these businesses haven't already rushed to open their doors in Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Canton, or ANY of our East Texas cities and communities.