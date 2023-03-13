Top Three Reasons Californians Continue to Flood to Texas

Get our free mobile app

Sure, on paper it looks like the biggest reason Californians are moving to Texas is because of the extremely high housing and rental prices in California.

According to StorageCafe,"The reasons behind a California to Texas move are undoubtedly varied but affordability and job options are major incentives that support the decision to swap one state for another.

If you are from Texas or have lived here long enough... you know the real reasons and it has nothing to do with residential inflation.

Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas.

Texans are known throughout the world for their grit. As a community, they don't tolerate any bull and they sure don't like whining. But wine? That's another thing altogether.

Number THREE: Texas Wine...it's trending big time!

Why are Texas wines gaining in popularity?

According to Texaswinelover.com, our short and extremely warm growing season constitutes an earlier harvest traditionally vs. regions like Napa."

We get there faster!

Check out Texas SouthWind here. It's one of many vineyards and wineries in our area.

Move over California, there is a new wine in town. Cheers, Y'all!

Number Two- When you need to go number two; Buc-ee's

They say everything in Texas is bigger. Welcome to Buc-ee's Californians. It just doesn't get any bigger than this.

Sure California has rolling hills, but Texas has a lot of highways and there is no road trip in Texas without a pit stop at Buc-ee's. Their stations are HUGE, their restrooms are clean and their beef jerky is INSANE.

And it turns out, Californians love Beaver Nuggets just as much as Texans!

Number THREE: No matter where you are from, you ain't eaten anything as good as a Whataburger.

Unless of course, you are in Texas.

There is no burger in the world that tastes as good as a Whataburger. Period. End of story. No literally, this is the end of the story.

Did you know Texans adore Whataburger so much that we get married at Whataburgers, we wear Whataburger swag proudly, and we throw birthday parties at Whataburger... Hell, we even ride our horses TO WHATABURGER.

Welcome to Texas, California!

