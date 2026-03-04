(KNUE-FM) The Brookshire name is one of the most well-known here in East Texas. Most of us frequent a Brookshire grocery store regularly, and now Brad Brookshire, the grandson of Brookshire Grocery Company founder W.T. Brookshire, has announced his retirement.

Brad Brookshire’s 49-Year Career

Brad Brookshire has been the CEO, after 49 years he is deciding it’s time to step away from the business. According to KETK, in Brad’s 49 years of service, he spent 20 years as the company’s chairman of the board, and 10 years as CEO. Brad has also worked as a store director, vice president, executive vice president and president of the company.

READ MORE: New Location For Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum Announced

How Brookshire Grocery Expanded Under His Leadership

Part of Brad’s success was the creation of the Super 1 Foods banner over 41 years ago. While Brad was in the CEO chair, Brookshire Grocery Company had some significant growth from 152 stores to 222 stores.

Due to his success, Governor Greg Abbott named Brad to his Strike Force to Open Texas as the representative for the state’s grocery industry. Brad has also been named to the Food Industry Hall of Fame.

In 2024, he received the highest honor in the grocery industry, the Sidney R Rabb Award.

Get our free mobile app

Who Is the New CEO?

The new CEO will be Jerry LeClair, who joined the company in 2019 as an executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Brad will have a retirement celebration in the spring. We wish Brad all the best in his future endeavors.



Brookshire Grocery Company continues to employ over 17,000 workers in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

RUDE! 12 Impolite Things Texans Should Stop Doing at the Grocery Market Most Texas people are gracious in public. But some didn't seem to get the 'memo' regarding how to treat people when, grocery shopping, for example. Here are 12 of the rudest things we can do at the grocery store. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley