Brand New Chick-fil-A Menu Items Are Arriving!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You know, we needed this. 2020 really has been a stinker so far, so I think we are due for a win. I am in no way saying this makes up for the pandemic, political and ideological division in the country, gigantic hurricane, Huge fires, and the various other disasters that have happened so far this year - I'm just saying that one of my favorite restaurants adding some delicious new offerings on the menu (instead of removing them and breaking my heart - Taco Bell), and I'll put that squarely in the plus column.

Chick-fil-A has announced that coming up on September 14th, will be adding 3 new soon-to-be favorites to the line up, and 2 of them will be permanent! According to Chickenwire.com (the official news coop of Chick-fil-A), here's what we have to look forward to:

"...a new Chocolate Fudge Brownie and a new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers® Hot Coffee will join the menu year-round, while a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time."

No word yet if restaurants in the Shreveport / Bossier City are will be among the locations where the Mocha Cream Cold Brew will be available, but if it does come here - it would be my pleasure to try one and report back to you.