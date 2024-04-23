Tyler, Texas has no shortage of places to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner. From fast food to fine dining, you will find just about anything you want. One of the most popular places in Tyler for lunch every day is Chick-Fil-A in the Broadway Crossing Center. That location can have traffic backed up to the intersection on South Broadway, or further, during its peak times. That location is getting ready to make a short move down South Broadway to a new, and bigger, location. But will it ease the congestion?

New Chick-Fil-A Location

If you are a fan of Chick-Fil-A in the Broadway Crossing Center, you will only have a few more days to grab your favorite breakfast, lunch or dinner from that location. Saturday, April 27, Chick-Fil-A will shut the doors to that location for final time. Then on Thursday, May 2, the new location at the corner of Chimney Rock and South Broadway will be open for business.

This new location will have multiple drive-thru lanes for faster service along with an expanded dining room area to sit down and eat. Getting in and out of that location looks to be a little easier, too.

Will it ease the congestion on South Broadway?

One of the biggest complaints from Tylerites is the congestion the drive thru causes on South Broadway during its peak times. The right lane of South Broadway at that location can sometimes be backed up to Donnybrook or even beyond. This new location will be on the other side of South Broadway right on the intersection of Chimney Rock and South Broadway.

A turn lane has been built off of South Broadway which will help access to the new location but, in my opinion, isn't enough to get enough traffic out of the way to keep a proper flow through that area. You will be able to enter off of Chimney Rock which I think would be the more ideal way to enter.

We'll Just Have to Wait and See

Luckily this isn't a brand new restaurant that we've never had before in this area. While there will be those few that want to see the new duds first, I don't think we'll see the massive lines like we do when other new restaurants come to town.

No matter, for fans of Chick-Fil-A, this location will be an exciting choice for them whether they're getting it to go in the drive thru or heading inside to eat in the dining room.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: 1800s Era Theft Just Occurred in North Texas

READ MORE: Early Predictions for Summer Heat in East Texas

These 23 Emergency Items Will Be Tax Free in Texas April 27-29, 2024 The next tax free weekend in Texas will save you some money on emergency supply items just in time for spring severe weather season. Gallery Credit: Lowes, Home Depot, ULine, Amazon, unsplash.com, Getty Images

Any of These 26 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Could Make You an Instant Millionaire (Accurate as of April 17, 2024) Many of us dream of becoming that instant millionaire. That dream could become a reality with these Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery