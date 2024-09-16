Gigantic $9M Dollar Texas Ranch Bought By Former MLB Star
Owning a large piece of property in Texas would be a dream come true, not just for most people in Texas but for some former professional athletes as well. It’s not shocking to hear of these great athletes returning to where they call home after a successful career, and that seems like what one former Major League Baseball player decided to do after buying a huge ranch in Texas.
The huge 5,100acre ranch is in Maverick County which is South Texas, and was purchased by Nacogdoches native, Brandon Belt. According to MySanAntonio the Picosa Creek Ranch in Eagle Pass was purchased for $9.4 million by Belt’s company out of Lufkin.
Previous Owner Dealing with Bankruptcy
The big Texas ranch was previously owned by Brandon T. Steele who has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May and July. Steele described the property as a money drain. Previously he was able to rent the property for hunting excursions but the 2021 winter storm killed off it’s animal population.
The property shouldn’t be much of a hassle for Belt as he earned $114.6 million dollars playing professional baseball.
World Series Champion Enjoying His Texas Ranch
Brandon Belt won World Series rings in 2012 and 2014 with the San Francisco Giants. He will now be able to wear those rings as he enjoys his big Texas ranch. The purchase of the ranch came at a perfect time too, as the property needed to find a buyer prior to August 20th or it was headed to a foreclosure auction.
