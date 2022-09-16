Did Brantley Gilbert Just Challenge Blake Shelton to a ‘Farm Off’?

It's farming season in the south! After Blake Shelton posted a video of himself driving a tractor and planting crops, it appears Brantley Gilbert has offered up a rebuttal.

The "Country Must Be Country Wide" singer's video starts off nice, but he throws some shade by the end.

Gilbert opens a video posted to social media by addressing Shelton, admitting that he'd "seen't" the Oklahoman's video, and he even complimented his tractor. Then, Gilbert brings down the hammer.

"I gotta say, brother ... real tractors are green," he boasts, showing his own green ride.

For those unfamiliar with farm equipment, green tractors are manufactured by John Deere. In Shelton's video, he is states that he is using a Kubota tractor.

Fans jumped into the comments to take sides and declare which tractors they believe are the real deal. Could this be the start of a battle of the tractors? An unofficial "farm off"? It sounds like something Luke Bryan could certainly chime in on.

Or perhaps something bigger is brewing.

In the middle of the video, Gilbert says he won't spoil a "surprise" or give away the "secret" — could it be a new collaboration? One fan had the same hunch, commenting, "PUHHLease tell us that y'all are doing a song together." Gilbert also used the hashtag #RTAG — or, "Real Tractors Are Green."

Gilbert just wrapped up a short tour with Jelly Roll in August and is gearing up for a joint trek with Five Finger Death Punch. The tour will begin on Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and will continue through Dec. 17 when it wraps in Las Vegas. Find Brantley Gilbert tickets here.