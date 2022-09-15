Mt. Pleasant Police Confiscate 26 Stolen Firearms From Felons

Get our free mobile app

The interstate system that runs through this nation is used to transport all kinds of things, both good and bad. The good guys use it to move merchandise and equipment while the bad guys use it to traffic guns, drugs, humans, and other illegal things. Tuesday turned out to be a good day for the Mt. Pleasant, Texas Police Department in the war against the bad guy.

While out on patrol along Interstate 30, a Mt. Pleasant narcotics officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that ended up being an extremely good thing because these guys were out for more than just a casual drive along the interstate.

While conducting the traffic stop the officer ended up having probable cause to search the suspects' vehicle. The search turned up the following:

26 stolen firearms

a large sum of cash

narcotics

felons

Officers recovered both handguns and long guns and they soon learned that both occupants of the vehicle were convicted felons. They believe the pair came in possession of the weapons as a result of a burglary. If that's the case, there are going to be several happy homeowners because they are going to get their weapons back.

Mount Pleasant Texas Police Department via Facebook

Both men were arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail for the theft of the firearms and for being convicted felons, according to a post on the Mt. Pleasant Police Department's Facebook page. The department made the following statement in response to this incident. "Thank you MPPD Narcotics for your hard work and striving to keep Mount Pleasant safe!"

