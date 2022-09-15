Police Officers in Marshall, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business.

Do you recognize either of these two people?

According to a recent post shared publicly on the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers Facebook page, it was September 5, 2022, when the two suspects you'll see in the video below allegedly decided to engage in theft "at a business located in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Dr."

One of the suspects is a white female who was wearing a gray sleeveless tank shirt and denim shorts. She has a prominent tattoo on her arm that appears to read "James."

The other suspect is a black male who is wearing glasses in the video, light-colored shorts, a black shirt with a red, white, and blue emblem of some kind, and a black baseball cap.

Photos: Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Photos: Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers loading...

Anyone who is familiar with Marshall, TX might be able to get a much more precise idea of which business we're talking about by the details you'll be able to make out in the video.

Do you recognize this place of business?

Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers asked via their Facebook post:

"If you recognize the two suspects in this video please contact Detective Monreal at 903-935-4546. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app."

Before you decide to leave a comment on the post, keep in mind that, according to them, comments that you leave on the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers page aren't anonymous--so just know that ahead of time. They also added that "the first, most accurate tip submitted to Crime Stoppers that results in an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward."

Here's the original post with the video:

Does either of them look familiar to you?

