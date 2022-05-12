BREAKING: Koe Wetzel Lands 3rd Career GOLD Single, “Only The Beginning”

It was announced today that Texas country rock 'n roller Koe Wetzel has had a third single certified Gold by the RIAA.

It was last November when Koe's first two singles achieved Gold certification. Number one, a no-brainer, "February 28, 2016," a.k.a. "The Taco Bell Song," a.k.a. the OG Koe song. This is likely the song that got you and so many other folks across the Lone Star State hyped for his shows.

Gold single number two went to "Somethin to Talk About." It's another one off of his debut album Noise Complaint that turned so many early fans into today's die-hards.

The third Gold single, announced today, is one of his more controversial songs to date. It was included on his '20 album Sellout, and has stirred up some folks due to the content of the song.

While some people have taken issue with a song called "Drunk Driving," it was never meant to glorify drinking and driving. Instead it was meant to shine a light on the dangers surrounding it; paint a picture of what the victims go through, and those who are left behind, forced to deal with it. And as of today "Drunk Driving" has achieved Gold certification.

This is only the beginning. This makes 3 songs CERTIFIED GOLD. We’re gonna keep doing what we do. Proud of all these dudes the ones on and off stage. From the producer, to the band dudes, to the crew guys that make the show happen every night. Love you dudes. And my best friend for writing the songs he wants to write, doing it his way and trusting us every night. - Dre (Koe's tour manager)

And if you hadn't heard, Radio Texas, LIVE! and 101.5 KNUE, the same people who bring you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the inaugural Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, are proud to bring you the inaugural Rose City Music Festival starring Koe Wetzel, on the Square in Tyler, on October 8th.

Rose City Music Festival tickets aren't on sale yet, but stay tuned we'll be unveiling the full lineup and unleashing tickets very soon.

Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app to hear Koe Wetzel and all of your favorite Texas & Red Dirt artists nonstop. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

Take a Look Inside the Home of Ezekiel Elliott in Frisco, Texas The Dallas Cowboys Running Back has a gorgeous home not far from the stadium.