This October, East Texas' own Southern Rockers Whiskey Myers return home to Tyler, TX for the first time in nearly a decade. 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! are proud to bring the second annual Rose City Music Festival to The Brick Streets.

Whiskey Myers is one of the most prolific bands to come out of Texas in the past decade. The lauded southern rockers have released four studio albums (2008's Road of Life, 2011's Firewater, 2014's Early Morning Shakes, 2016's Mud, 2019's Whiskey Myers, and 2022's Tornillo).

In addition we are bringing Ludacris, who's sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is a blockbuster movie star. He's starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, Crash, Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award, and many more.

Tickets for Rose City Music Festival are on sale now. Here's the link you'll need to get yours. Below are what each ticket level will get you.

VIP: Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms . SOLD OUT

. General Admission: Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access.

Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access. Concert Only: Entry Time - 4:45 pm.

Last year we welcomed over 15 of the best restaurants Tyler has to offer. This year we're looking to grow that number. Would you like to showcase your East Texas restaurant at Rose City Music Festival? If you own a local restaurant that's looking to participate please email tsmevents@townsquaremedia.com.

Here Are The Top 5 BEST Whiskey Myers Songs Pre-2019

The Radio Texas, LIVE! crew got together and here are our Top 5 best Whiskey Myers songs from: 2008's Road of Life, 2011's Firewater, 2014's Early Morning Shakes, and 2016's Mud.

5. Stone

4. Lonely East Texas Nights

3. Broken Window Serenade

2. Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd

1. Ballad of a Southern Man

Where to Find the Best Chicken Wings in Tyler, Texas These 10 locations are the best when you're looking for chicken wings in Tyler, Texas.