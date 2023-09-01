Whiskey Myers Coming Home! The Boys Are Back for the First Time in 8 Years

We're bringing Whiskey Myers back home to Tyler, TX for the first time since '15. We've also got Ludacris and some of the best East Texas restaurants for you too. And remember your General Admission ticket gets you all the food you can handle included in the price.

From the same people who have brought you Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival for a decade; we continue that proud tradition with our second annual Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peters Autosports. We're back on The Brick Streets on October 14th, 2023.

101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome another massive and eclectic lineup to The Brick Streets.

Last October for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival over 7,000 live music fans found their way to Downtown Tyler for a full day of amazing local eats and an unforgettable night of live entertainment, headlined by country-rocker Koe Wetzel and GRAMMY award winning rapper Nelly.

This year we're bringing East Texas' own Southern Rockers Whiskey Myers home. This show will mark the first time the boys, who cut their teeth in and around Tyler, have returned to The Rose City since 2015. Eight years since they've been home.

But that's not all we've got Ludacris too. The man has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is a verifiable blockbuster movie star. He's starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, Crash, Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award, and many more films.

Plus performances from Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne.

A big thanks to our presenting sponsor Peters Autosports. Plus: Altra Federal Credit Union, Rose City Air, Yosemite Roofing, Cavender’s, and Woody’s Accessories.

Tickets are on sale now. Here's the link you'll need to get yours. Below are what each ticket level will get you.

VIP: Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms . SOLD OUT

. General Admission: Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access

Concert Only: Entry Time - 4:45 pm.

Last year we welcomed over 15 of the best restaurants Tyler has to offer. This year we're looking to grow that number. Would you like to showcase your East Texas restaurant at Rose City Music Festival? If you own a local restaurant that's looking to participate please email tsmevents@townsquaremedia.com.