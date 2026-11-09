Free Thanksgiving meals in Tyler will be available through Exceptional Emergency Center's 2nd Annual Turkey & Ham Drop on November 14. Families can receive their choice of a turkey or ham, along with a dinner box or pie. The event is first come, first served, while supplies last, and registration will take place in person.

Everyone in East Texas knows that things are getting more expensive this year. It's not just gas or groceries. It seems like just about everything costs more, and with the holidays quickly approaching, there are families who could use a little extra help.

Exceptional Emergency Center's Turkey & Ham Drop Returns to Tyler

That's why it's wonderful to see local businesses stepping up to help their neighbors. Exceptional Emergency Center is doing just that by providing Thanksgiving meals for families through its 2nd Annual Turkey & Ham Drop.

The event is happening Saturday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2222 East Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas.

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What Will Families Receive?

Here's how it works: The event is first come, first served, while supplies last. Registration and item selection will take place in person when the event begins. Families will have the choice of either a turkey or a ham, along with a dinner box or a pie.

It's a wonderful way to help families across East Texas enjoy Thanksgiving together. And if you're having a hard time covering the cost of a holiday meal this year, don't hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity. There's absolutely nothing wrong with accepting a little help when you need it.

Exceptional Emergency Center also wants to thank the sponsors helping make this event possible, including SHR Tyler Care Clinic and Integrity Care Clinic.

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Local Businesses Helping East Texas Families This Thanksgiving

This isn't the only example of East Texas businesses and organizations stepping up to help families during the holidays. It's encouraging to see so many people doing what they can to take care of their neighbors.

That's what Southern hospitality is all about.

If you know someone who could use a little help this Thanksgiving, please share these details with them. It could make a big difference for a family right here in East Texas.

East Texas Towns as Parts of a Thanksgiving Meal Every East Texas town is bringing something different to the Thanksgiving table. Some are the star of the show, some are a little unexpected, and a few are absolutely going to start an argument before the food is served. 😂 Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins