Whitehouse, Texas goes red and gold every Sunday rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs lead by Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. In his young career, Patrick has brought home two Super Bowl trophies, some Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and has become the new face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick has been able to keep things lowkey as far as his personal life goes. The same cannot be said for his tight end Travis Kelce. His new relationship with music star Taylor Swift has the cameras fixed on her during each game and has made Patrick's wife Brittany, also from Whitehouse, a new friend.

Get our free mobile app

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

It has been the talk of the NFL for the last four weeks now, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Travis is arguably the best tight end in football right now while Taylor Swift is not arguably the biggest music star in the world right now. Taylor will kick off the international leg of her The Eras Tour in November. In the meantime, she is enjoying the break by attending both home and away games for the Kansas City Chiefs to root on her new Boo. This new relationship seems to have also spun off into a new friendship between Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Taylor.

Secret Handshake

During Kansas City's 31-17 win over division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 22), the CBS cameras got many different glimpses of the music star and her new BFF celebrating in their suite. The two even have a celebratory hand shake. Watch it below:



New NFL Fans

That's fun. It looks like Taylor is having a blast, too, attending and watching the games. The new relationship has even brought in a whole new group of fans to the NFL, Swifties. These huge fans of Taylor are probably experiencing football for the very first time. If you're a Swiftie and new to the NFL, the following NFL Memes post should help you understand the basics of the game:

I will say, even though I am diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, that last line is funny.

It's fun seeing Taylor having such a good time during her time at games. I know the coverage can be annoying but Taylor is a real sweetheart even with all the fame she has accumulated. This has been, good grief, 15 years ago now, but I got to meet Taylor Swift when she was opening for Rascal Flatts in Dallas. She greeted every fan during that meet and greet with a hug and loved talking with each fan for a few moments. It's a celebrity encounter I will always remember.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII?

Taylor, you have fun enjoying the NFL while you can. If the Kansas City Chiefs are able to make it to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, she just might be able to be in attendance for the game in Las Vegas. She has a show in Tokyo, Japan the night before but a short break before her next show in Melbourne, Australia. We'll see. Until then, Go Chiefs and Go Cowboys!

Even Native Texans Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing These 21 Towns Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

14 Suggestions from Tylerites to Order a Thanksgiving Meal or Sit Down to Eat on Thanksgiving Day East Texas locals offer some options to get a full Thanksgiving meal for those who can't or don't have the time to cook this holiday. Gallery Credit: Google Maps