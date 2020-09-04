Brooks & Dunn’s Early-Career ACM Awards Success Was ‘a Huge Boost’

Brooks & Dunn made their long-awaited return to the limelight in 2019 with a new album, Reboot. The project and their various high-profile appearances in support of it earned the pair a Duo of the Year nomination at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Between 1992 and 2010, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn won 29 ACM Awards trophies. They're the duo with the most Duo of the Year wins, and until 2018, they were the country act with the most career ACM Awards wins. Both men know they owe a lot to the Academy of Country Music for being one of the first organizations to champion their career.

"That was our first awards ever," Brooks told The Boot in an interview in March. "Our first awards were two awards [for Top New Vocal Duet or Group and Top Vocal Duet].

"It was a huge boost to our sales. "Neon Moon" went No. 1 the same week. That would’ve been our third single. Sales doubled that week, and things just really took off," he continues. "We got a real sweet spot in our heart for the ACMs."

In 2019, Brooks & Dunn performed a new rendition of their debut single and first No. 1 hit, "Brand New Man," with Luke Combs at the ACM Awards. As of publication, they are not in the performance lineup for 2020's show.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

