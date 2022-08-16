Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Charged With Murder Of Texas Youth Coach

Like many of you, I woke up on Sunday morning and saw the shocking video of an incident in Lancaster, Texas at a kids football game of adults getting into a dispute that ends in gunfire. As someone who used to coach youth sports, this story is especially triggering for me because I've seen first hand how adults can turn into raging hoodlums and idiots behind a child's game and unfortunately an entire community has to deal with and suffer a tragic loss.

Police in Lancaster said coaches from two teams got into a fight Saturday night.

According to police and a report from Fox 4 Dallas, after the opposing teams' coaching staffs had a disagreement over officiating during the game on Saturday in Lancaster, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. Michael Hickmon, a grandfather and father of three from Lancaster, was killed.

Several children, including Hickmon's 9-year-old son, witnessed the shooting.

Fox 4 YouTube Fox 4 YouTube loading...

Hickman was the coach for The Dragon’s Elite Academy. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren. Lancaster police are still investigating what led up to the shooting but authorities issued a warrant accusing Yaqub Talib of murder, a first-degree felony.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.

Fox 4 Youtube Fox 4 Youtube loading...

Yaqub Talib was booked into the Dallas County jail Monday after surrendering to police on a murder charge. Witnesses told investigators Talib shot Hickmon and took off in a vehicle with the firearm. Talib has sat in jail many times before and was currently on probation. Due to his criminal history, he wasn’t legally allowed to be carrying a gun. And just last week, three days before the murder, Talib was indicted on meth charges in Dallas County. Yaqub Talib is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

