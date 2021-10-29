In the business world, building a similar business using similar aesthetics to a business you've always liked is not always the best way to do things. That business you've always liked has gone to great measures to protect their look, their logo and other aspects of their business so that no one confuses them for somebody else. If that company feels you have copied them, they can sue, just like this latest suit filed by Texas' favorite pit stop, Buc-ee's.

In Texas, Buc-ee's is instantly known as the road trip destination for gas, snacks, apparel and home decor. It's not a smart idea to build something similar, give it a similar name, use a similar font in your signage and use a similar color to brand your business. One such business owner did that with his convenience stores, named Bukys, that are located in Rosenberg and El Campo, Texas and is now facing a lawsuit from Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's is suing Bukys for trademark infringement, trademark dilution and violation, unfair competition, false designation, and unjust enrichment. Buc-ee's also includes in their lawsuit that Bukys uses a similar lettering that could be confusing to consumers along with a similar color in the Bukys' logo.

I mean, I see what Buc-ee's is upset about.

That's more than similar coloring and font, that's the exact font and color of the Buc-ee's logo.

The owner of Bukys is Saarim Damani of Sugar Land. He claims that the name Bukys was his childhood nickname and that's how he came about choosing the name of his stores. He is also claimed that he is not trying to copy Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's has filed many similar lawsuits in the past and won all of them but one. The one loss is against an Omaha, Nebraska based chain called Bucky's. They wanted to expand into Texas with Buc-ee's filing suit to prevent the move. Buc-ee's lost and Bucky's now has four locations in Houston.

Bottom line, don't try to copy the mighty convenience store beaver because you most likely will lose and will just have to go through the process of redoing your logo.

