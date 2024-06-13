Buc-ee's is well known, and loved deeply, in Texas. That love and fandom is spreading across the country, too, as the pit stop chain spreads across America. A stop at Buc-ee's is certainly Instagrammable with a Buc-ee walking around the store to put a smile on the both the kid's and adult's faces or the bronze statues that sit outside every store. The newest store in Luling is facing a bit of controversary from fans with how different, and I would say better, the statue looks sitting outside the store.

Photos with Buc-ee

Anytime my family stops at Buc-ee's in Terrell is a good time for us. I love to shop for the latest shirt, or shirts, to add to my collection. She loves to shop the home decorations. Her daughter loves to find a good snack. We won't get a picture every time we see Buc-ee walking around the store but we will get a smile on our face seeing him.

Personally, I'm not the biggest fan of the bronze statue that sits out front. I think Buc-ee looks off and a little weird dream inducing. It seems that the artist got a totally different vision of what Buc-ee should look like and rolled with it. It just doesn't look right.

New Store in Luling

Fans of Buc-ee's are not happy after a TikTok video went viral showing off the statue there (mysanantonio.com). Some think he's "gone Hollywood" or had some work done to look better. Those same displeased fans don't like the shirt he's wearing or that he doesn't have any shoes on. I see it and I think he actually looks like Buc-ee should look in statue form.

The TikTok video is not sharable so I will just link to it for you to see RIGHT HERE.

Everyone's opinion is valid but I don't see what they're seeing. I see a Buc-ee that looks good and will look really good when you take a picture with him. It's just my opinion but I don't see this as a controversy, I see it as an improvement.

