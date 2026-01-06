(London, England) - For us Texans, and millions of other travelers, Buc-ee's is a well known, and familiar, stop. Not everyone loves it but many do love the chaos inside and those glorious bathrooms you can dine in. While Buc-ee's is spreading their goodness across the United States, it remains to be seen if a worldwide takeover could happen.

That is until you see a video from a TikTok creator in England. about.london posted a video on Christmas day showing Prince Louis holding a Buc-ee's Santa plushie. It remains a mystery how he got this Texas icon.

The Prince of Wales Seen With a Buc-ee's Plushie

There were many kids who may have ended up with a Buc-ee's present or two under the tree this Christmas. For me, I would have been ecstatic if I got a piece of Buc-ee's merch. Buc-ee's is smart and doesn't sell its merchandise online, forcing us to go to the store. That's what makes this video so odd (mysanantonio.com).

As you see in the video, the Prince of Wales walks up with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis is holding a Buc-ee's Santa plushie. The royal family hasn't traveled to the U.S. in a long time so it's unclear, at least in the video, how he got it.

READ MORE: Why a Popular Soda Brand is Banned From Buc-ee's

How Prince Louis Could Have Gotten this Buc-ee's Plushie

So how did Prince Louis get this Buc-ee's plushie? This is 100% pure speculation but I'm wondering if it was a gift from an onlooker at this event. Notice that Prince Louis receives a stuffed bear in the video. Maybe there was a Buc-ee's fan in the audience that gifted the Texas icon to him.

Who knows. It's pretty cool knowing that a Texas born and bred mascot is in the bedroom of a royal family member.

READ MORE: 13 Spots in East Texas That Would Be Great for a Buc-ee's

Responses to Wanting a Buc-ee's in California Gallery Credit: Buc-ees Lovers Facebook Group