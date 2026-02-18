(Marshall, Texas) - Missing children in Texas is never an easy subject to write about, let alone talk about. It breaks our heart whenever we hear on the news of a young girl or boy that's been kidnapped or has runaway. It can be frustrating, too, because we'll search online for any information and there's not a lot out there.

Luckily, in this case, it seems that a Houston teenager who went missing in 2024 may have been spotted in East Texas. Her name is Autumn Marie Ledlow of Houston and she is 16-years-old. It's being reported she could be in our area so we need to keep an eye out for her.

Missing Houston Teen Could Be in East Texas

Autumn Marie Ledlow, 16, of Houston was reported missing on October 14, 2024 (missingkids.org). Details have been sketchy about where she could be or how she went missing. Over the last 24 hours or so, word has been getting out she could be somewhere between Marshall and Longview.

If you live in that area, look at the picture above. If you see her anywhere, please call either the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000. Do not try to "rescue" Autumn if you do see her. We don't know if she could be in danger or if you could put yourself in harms way.

Tyler Teen Missing Since December

There is a Tyler family that needs your help, too. Alexis Lynn Mars, 16, of Tyler has been missing since December of 2025. As of this writing (February 18, 2026) no new details have been released into her disappearance that we can find. Look at her picture below and call Tyler Police at 903-531-1000 if you see her.

