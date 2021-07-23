Anytime there are new businesses opening up in East Texas it's good news. That means more employment opportunities and more options for families that live here and visitors who are enjoying time here. And Longview locals are excited to hear that there is a new business development that is in the works that will add multiple new businesses to the area.

The details regarding The Crossing at Main and Main were posted online by Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates the company behind the project. The total lot size for this project is 46 acres and it's located on the Northeast corner of HWY 259 and Loop 281. It has the highest traffic counts in the area and is currently surrounded by national retailers and restaurants which should only attract more people to visit the area to eat and shop.

At This Point We Don't Know All of the New Businesses That Will Be Added

Developers and planners are expecting this new area to be full of new restaurants, entertainment, and services for consumers. So far there is a 200+ Class A multifamily project and a 100+ unit independent living facility planned for the area also a CrossFit business.

If You've Thought About Opening a Business Now Might Be the Time to Take Action

With a new high traffic area being built this might be the perfect time for you to create that business that you've always wanted. The developers and planners for this project are looking for more businesses to fill up this new space.

Locals have been commenting online on what they would like to see added in Longview. The suggestions have included a Grand Slam arcade like in Tyler, or some sort of family friendly activity. One comment said that a Five Below discount store was going into the new business area but I don't have confirmation on that.

What new business would you like to see pop up in Longview?

New Business Development Area in Longview Longview is looking for new business to open up shop in a new area just being developed.