(KNUE-FM) Granted, Tyler isn't short on places to get donuts. We have some amazing options all over town, and some gourmet offerings, too. For us, donut lovers, we have little to complain about. Sometimes, though, there's one kind of donut I just have to have, and let's just say if you’ve ever debated whether a hot glazed donut was worth a cross-town drive… the answer is solid yes.

Tyler Isn’t Lacking Great Donuts… But Another One of These is Welcome

I will say, for some of us in other parts of Tyler, it's been frustrating to have to drive so far across town to grab a dozen of those famous, hot Shipley Do-Nuts. When I was a kid, my parents would sometimes grab a dozen Shipley Do-Nuts for breakfast before church on Sunday. And when those donuts are fresh... my stars above, they are so good. My dad also loved their French crullers, and now that I'm older, so do I. It's hard to find those at some donut shops.

Shipley Do-Nuts Still Hits

Well, if you're a fellow Shipley Do-Nuts lover like I am and you live in the south Tyler area, prepare to celebrate. Tyler is getting another location, and they're already working on it! Today, we saw a post in a local Facebook group called All Things Tyler, in which Tyler area woman Laura Levens asked:

"What’s the new build happening on Old Bullard just N of the UPS store? Anyone wanna bet donut shop? Just kidding."

So… Where Is It Going? Kidding or not, her instincts were right that it was a donut shop going in on Old Bullard Road close to the UPS store, and several people commented and confirmed that it was, in fact, going to be Shipley Do-Nuts

What We Know (And What We Don’t Yet)

Granted, we've not read an official announcement from Shipley, though it may exist. But I, for one, am pretty excited. Until we see official confirmation from Shipley Do-Nuts, consider this highly likely but not yet officially announced.

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The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People Ah, donuts. How we adore these iced, jelly-filled, morsels of delight. Do you have a fave? Here's where Tyler, TX area folks say they like to get them the most. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley