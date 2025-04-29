(Tyler, Texas) - The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is one of the best family adventures in the area. There is a wide array of animals from across the world on display and lots of information to learn about those animals. The zoo also does a lot in regards to conservation efforts and helping endangered species.

One of the most fun areas of the zoo is seeing the giraffes. They are tall and lanky but move with grace and elegance. It's also really fun to buy some lettuce leaves to feed to the giraffes. Sadly, the zoo is mourning the loss of one of their favorite giraffes, Marjani, after he developed an infection.

Caldwell Zoo Mourns the Loss of Zoo Favorite Giraffe Marjani

We took a family trip to Caldwell Zoo a month or so ago to get out of the house and to see the new additions to the zoo. It was a lot of fun. The rhinos were chilling eating hay, all the lions were napping in their enclosures at the same time and the otters and penguins were their usual active selves.

We spent some time with the giraffes just watching them move about and offering a leaf or two of lettuce. I don't know if Marjani was part of that group. According to the zoo, he really liked sweet potatoes so lettuce may not have been his thing.

Caldwell Zoo is Mourning the Loss of One of Their Favorites Today

Marjani had developed an infection in his hoof that the caretakers noticed and treated immediately. Sadly, despite their best efforts, the infection would not go away. This lead to the very tough decision to humanely euthanize him. You know this broke the hearts of the zoo staff.

The Caldwell Zoo is more than just a zoo. They help with conservation efforts around the world and have helped increase the population of endangered species. Recently, the zoo has been at, and still is at, the forefront of bringing the horned lizard, or horny toad, population back in Texas.

