A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.

Get our free mobile app

Revitalizing the Texas Horned Lizard Population

Friday, September 16, Caldwell Zoo in Tyler announced that their Texas Horned Lizard hatchlings have been released at Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Area in South Texas. This is a project that the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife have been working on in conjunction with the Fort Worth Zoo, Dallas Zoo, San Antonio Zoo and our own Caldwell Zoo. The species began disappearing across our state due to loss of habitat and the use of pesticides. But also fire ants have had a hand in killing the Horned Lizard's primary food source, harvester ants.

First Batch of Eggs Hatched

In early August, Tyler's Caldwell Zoo announced that their first couple of eggs had hatched. These are part of the same hatchlings that were released on Friday. The Caldwell Zoo was kind enough to send us a picture of the parents which you can see below:

Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo loading...

“Obviously, we are very excited about the hatchlings. We have been involved in this important program for two years now. Having our breeding pairs contribute to the wild population of Texas Horned Lizards can make a real, positive difference in the long-term survival of the species. I’m pretty proud of my team.” - Yvonne Stainback, Curator of Birds and Reptiles.

See the Eggs and Hatchlings

Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo loading...

Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo loading...

Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo Paul Swen - Caldwell Zoo loading...

I love this news and love that this species revitalization is being helped by the great work done at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.

Here are the New Foods You'll Be Able to Try at the 2022 State Fair of Texas in Dallas Fair season is here which means we are gonna get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes in. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, you can get all that and so much more.

5 Food Challenges Near Dallas, Texas Here is a look at 5 delicious and difficult food challenges near Dallas, TX.