CAN’T MISS: Red Hot Kolby Cooper Reveals Final Texas Shows of ’21

The first time Kolby Cooper stopped by Radio Texas, LIVE! he was still over a year away from being able to by a beer in the bars that he was already been selling out. Nearly three years later and Cooper has carved out a great spot for himself in the Texas scene, and beyond.

And it's not a mistake. At just 22, Cooper has built a reputation as a compelling storyteller. One that can masterfully walk a line between heartsick rip your heart out ballads, angsty f*ck offs to an ex, and introspective looks into how to become a better man.

It's no wonder he's one of the hottest acts we play here, or that he's already amassed more than 110 million Spotify streams, and is playing sold-out show around the country.

This December Kolby is bringing Georgia native Drew Parker back home to the Lone Star State for a run of shows you need to make plans now to see. The two pals will be making stops in Waco, Houston, Dallas, and Oklahoma City, OK (December 15th - 17th)

Between time on the road, Kolby has been splitting time between East Texas and Nashville writing songs, which is how he and Drew met. The two highly sought-after songwriters and performers hit it off in a writing room in Nashville just this year, and have since become great friends -- so Kolby wanted to bring his new pal to Texas, you know how that goes.

Kolby Cooper

Drew co-wrote Jake Owen's No. 1 smash "Made For You" and is currently out on the road with Jameson Rodgers. His star is on the rise, and who knows if we'll ever get the chance to see Kolby and Drew in a setting like this again.

