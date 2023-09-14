At 175 Feet High, This Beauty is Texas’ Tallest Waterfall

It's true everything is bigger in Texas, that is except for waterfalls. Angel Falls in Venezuela, with a height of 3,212 feet is the highest in the world, but we've got a nice one too. And although it's a fraction of the height of the tallest, you can found it just a little southeast of El Paso, TX.

Who wants to be scared by a 3,000 foot waterfall anyway, amirite?

Here in Texas all wee need is 175 feet of falls, and Capote Falls is officially the tallest waterfall in Texas. What's cool about these falls is they serve as the main drainage below the Rio Grande Rift and Sierra Vieja, therefore their flow is fairly consistent throughout the year.

Postcard of Capote Falls, near Marfa. A small waterfall is cascading between two large cliffs. The tops of a few trees can been seen at the bottom left and right corners of the photograph. Click here to view.

Don't get caught hiking to see Capote Falls without permission though. This waterfall, located near Marfa, is actually on private property. PROTIP: If you can't get permission to hike there you can always take a helicopter to view them.

If you can't get permission, you don't like choppers, and you've just gotta see some Texas waterfalls this fall, you may want to explore the possibility of a this, the Waterfalls and Caves Tour of Central Texas.

The area is best known for it's rolling hills and beautiful spaces but also some large waterfalls and several deep caves. There's route you can follow that starts northwest of Austin and ends just north of San Antonio, could be a fun family trip. See more on that here.