Very Popular Workwear Brand Opens Just Their 36th National Store in Tyler, TX

It's officially Carhartt season in East Texas. The popular workwear brand has opened up just their 36th national brick and mortar store, and it's right here in Tyler, TX, and they're ready for you beginning today (Sept. 21st).

Carhartt bills themselves as "American’s premium family-owned workwear brand since 1889." And anyone who has ever owned anything Carhartt can attest to their quality.

“Home to thriving vocations in oil, gas, agriculture, manufacturing and transportation, we are thrilled to add Tyler to our retail footprint to make Carhartt’s durable and versatile workwear easily available to the local community,” said Mark Kastner, director of direct-to-consumer store strategy and experience at Carhartt. “As the demand for skilled workers continues to skyrocket across the nation, we are expanding our retail presence to meet an increased need for accessible gear that supports the lifestyles of the hardworking people in Texas.”

Their brand new retail store opened today (9/21) in Tyler, Texas at The Village at Cumberland Park. Located at 8916 S. Broadway Avenue, this marks Carhartt’s only 36th standalone retail store in the U.S. and its only company-owned location in the state of Texas. It is expected to bring more than 20 new jobs to the East Texas area.

This store will give Tyler-ites a firsthand opportunity to purchase Carhartt’s quality clothing, iconic styles and innovative technology:

Force® performance line

Rain Defender® durable water-repellent finish

Rugged Flex® technology for optimal mobility

and much more

They are an exciting addition to Tyler. The new store’s hours will be: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 12 – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

