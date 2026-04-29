If you love going on cruises out of Galveston, Texas you are in luck as there will be a new cruise ship setting sail out of Texas in 2028! I’m one of the fortunate ones that have been able to cruise out of Galveston, my wife and I had a good time, but some people absolutely love being on cruises and when you hear of a new cruise ship it’s fun and exciting.

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New Cruise Ship Coming to Galveston

Texans will be excited to hear that the Lone Star State is getting a new flagship-style ship as the Carnival Tropicale will set sail from Galveston in 2028. Carnival Cruise Line is excited as the Tropicale will offer outstanding entertainment and onboard experiences. And while you cannot book this cruise yet, it won’t be long until you’re able to do so.

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What to Expect on the Carnival Tropicale

The Carnival Tropicale’s top deck will be all about fun for day and night, known as the Sunsation Point. Featuring six waterslides and two splash pads. There will be a mini golf course, outdoor games, arcade, and dining spots.

There will also be one-of-a-kind programming onboard inspired by the golden age of show business, think old Vegas with a tropical twist.

As Carnival was sharing more details about the new Tropicale it was said that guests can expect even more new experiences, plus fan favorites from their Excel-class ships.

But let’s be honest, as long as they have Guy’s burgers onboard the ship I think most guests are going to be happy.

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