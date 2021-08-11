Carrie Underwood's album of hymns has earned her two nominations for the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Her My Savior album and the song "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" were revealed as nominees on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Lifetime, Underwood now has three GMA Dove Awards nominations. My Savior is up in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year category. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" with CeCe Winans is up for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year. When it debuted in March, My Savior hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart.

Previous GMA Dove Awards nominations for Underwood include a Country Recorded Song of the Year win in 2006 for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." While she has recorded Christian-leaning music in the years since ("Something in the Water" is an all-time Underwood great), she has rarely been recognized for her commercial country songs. The GMA Dove Awards have been presented since 1969.

This year's Dove Awards will be held live with an in-person audience at Lipscomb University on Oct. 19. If Underwood will participate in the show in any way is unknown. Her official tour calendar shows just a handful of appearances this summer before her Las Vegas residency begins on Sept. 1. Her next release will be My Gift (Special Edition), a re-release of her 2020 Christmas album with new material.