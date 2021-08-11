Out Of State Medical Personnel Deployed To Texas

Get our free mobile app

As cases of coronavirus spike in Texas due to the delta variant, hospitals across the state are feeling the impact as local doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are reportedly feeling burnt out. Add to that the shortage of nurses in the industry across Texas and we are seeing across the state a shortage of staffed beds.

This week Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked for help from out of state resources and on Wednesday the Governor announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services would be bringing in more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals across the state. The medical personnel will help with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state. According to Governor Abbott, the first deployment of medical personnel will be fully funded by Texas through September 30.

In a press release, the Governor said this action will help hospitals across the state of Texas during this spike in the pandemic.

"The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Texans can help bolster the state's efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus."

Governor Greg Abbott has come under fire from some who believe he is not doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus. School Districts and local cities and counties are attempting to implement their own mask mandates despite the Governor's executive order prohibiting the action.

These 180 Kids Have Gone Missing in Texas in 2021 As of July 13th, 2021, these are the kids still reported missing in Texas according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children