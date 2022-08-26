Carrie Underwood is taking her homesteading skills to the next level by learning how to can vegetables, and she's having fun with her girlfriends while she's at it.

This week, Underwood shared photos from a "fun girls' day," during which she and her girlfriends learned how to can with the "canning diva," Diane Devereaux.

The photos show the country star and her friends, including Ivey Cakes' Ivey Childers, standing at a kitchen island with the food they canned straight from the garden. The singer also shared videos of the food preservation process, including a humorous clip of herself completing a step of the process at the stove.

More photos revealed that the women made and canned vegetable stew, and Underwood's caption expresses the fun that was had on the day.

"What a fun girls’ day!" Underwood notes. "We learned a new skill today with the help of @canningdiva! Veggies were chopped, soups were stirred, wine was sipped and laughs were abundant as we tried something new! Now I have a way to preserve all my garden goodness…I can’t wait to can some more goodies for the pantry!"

The process of canning follows Underwood's passion for gardening, and she has often voiced her love for the activity. She showed off her sprawling garden in a video shared in July, as well as some of the vegetables she has harvested this year.

"My garden is one of my happy places … when I’m getting my hands dirty it’s my time for thought and reflection," she said at the time. "Enjoy a little taste of calm … from my #Garden to yours."

The country megastar released her Denim & Rhinestones album in June, and she's set to launch her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C. Buy Carrie Underwood tickets here.

