Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.

Wanted Fugitives

These fugitives are wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The charges range from parole violations to murder, to failure to register as a sex offender and other offenses. These individuals hail from all corners of the state including one whose last known address is in East Texas, Lufkin to be specific.

Wanted East Texas Fugitive

His name is Troy James Allison. He is a white male, born May 27, 1953, 6 feet tall and 210 lbs. His last known address is in Lufkin. Allison's rap sheet includes assault in 1973, indecency with a child in 1976 and convicted of rape in 1977. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the 1977 rape and was paroled in 2003. He has been on the run since then.

Officials remind the public to not attempt to apprehend fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Troy Allison was last seen in Lufkin but has family in Houston and Conroe. He is currently wanted for a parole violation and for failure to register as a sex offender.

If you have any information into Allison's whereabouts, call Texas Crime Stoppers at 800-252-TIPS (8477). There is currently up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

