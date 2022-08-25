Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that there was a hit-and-run incident that occurred at Meadowgreen Apartments in Kilgore, TX.

The video was taken at night so it isn't the easiest to see all of the details that would be most helpful in identifying the person, not to mention the vehicle. Particularly with those rather formidable bushes in the way.

However, there's a chance that someone may be able to recognize the person simply based on the general make of the vehicle, the location, and/or clothing of the person on the video.

We don't whether or not this video was taken before or after the incident, as those details weren't provided in the post.

It's hard to understand how anyone could hit another vehicle (or person, where that's applicable) and drive away. But that's reportedly what happened recently in Kilgore, Texas a the Meadowngreen Apartment Complex.

Here's the video for your perusal here:

Does anything look familiar? Perhaps someone reading this may know someone who lives in these apartments who may be able to help.

The Kilgore Police Department asked that "if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2208-0140. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

