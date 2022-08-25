Folks Are Raving About a New Restaurant in Tyler, “Wings are Top Tier!”

Ok, I hadn't even heard of this place before I saw folks falling over themselves declaring how great it is online. But now I've got to check out this Tyler, TX "hidden gem" for myself this weekend.

I like to think I have my finger on the pulse of new restaurants here in East Texas, but somehow Louisiana Cajun Café & Daiquiri's slipped right passed me.

Ashley L hopped on the Tyler Tx Rants, Raves, and Recommendations page to share what she called an "unexpected HUGE rave," and may've altered my life forever.

Completely unexpected HUGE rave! Daiquiris Is probably one of Tyler’s biggest hidden gems! From the fun family atmosphere, the insane amount of Daquri flavors (they also have virgin flavors) that can either be enjoyed in house or To-go through their drive thru to their food that is always fresh and delicious! Cajun food, to amazing sandwiches, sea food to kill for or just a burger if that’s what you’re into! They even have authentic French macarons here. Literally there is something for everyone here! Also if you like Philly cheese steak like me you absolutely have to stop in and get one. I’m talking hands down the BEST Philly in all of Tyler! You won’t get one this good anywhere else!

As it turns out she is not the only one who has fallen for this what must be described as "hidden gem." Folks were coming out of the woodworks talking about their wings, shrimp, drinks and more. I think I'll be making a stop at Here are a few highlights from the comments section:

