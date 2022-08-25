Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale

You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale.

Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.

Originally this home was known as “Stonehurst,” according to realtor Amy Brookshire, "this Spanish Colonial style two-story home built in 1934, is located in Longview’s historic Nuggett Hill neighborhood. This impressive shell limestone residence with original red terra cotta Spanish tiled roof and black metal casement windows was built by Judge William C. Hurst and his wife, Esther, using renowned Dallas/East Texas architect Percy Zimmerman."

Quick Facts:

3 bedroom



2 ½ bath



over 4,000 sq ft



all the room you need for entertaining, including an overflow kitchen and laundry room connected to the porte cocher



almost completely restored by the current owners



3 fireplaces



2 sunrooms



an elevator



porte cochere parking and a 2-car garage

Brookshire says that the home has many original details still today including: "original tiles, hardwood flooring, stained glass, copper gutters, lanterns, ironwork (original designer drawings are featured in The Meadows Museum at SMU), quartz, and a historical fireplace in the den with a mantel that is built of rocks gathered from many parts of the continent. There is a rock from the Alamo, from the Supreme Court Building in Washington, from Mt. Vernon, a piece from Monterrey Mexico, chips from the gold mine in the famed Cripple Creek, a garnet from Alaska and many others."

