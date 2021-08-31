Dan + Shay will join Carrie Underwood for a song on the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack. Both artists have teased clips of "Only Us" on their respective Instagrams.

The movie Dear Evan Hansen (Sept. 24) is a film adaptation of the Tony Awards-winning Broadway musical. After premiering in 2015, the music was specifically hailed, winning Best Score at the 71st Tony Awards (2017). "Only Us" can be found in Act 2 and is performed by Evan Hansen and Zoe Murphy, played by Ben Platt and Katlyn Dever in the film adaptation.

Dan + Shay first teased a collaboration on their Instagram account on Monday (Aug. 30) when the posted a random photo of them with Underwood. This more than piqued the curiosity of fans, until they added an in studio video on their feed, offering no context.

Finally, on Tuesday (Aug. 31) afternoon, Underwood shared her part in the song and all of the details.

"I'm so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack!" she writes. "'Only Us' is coming your way this Friday!"

The full soundtrack also includes songs by Tori Kelly, Finneas and Sam Smith. The Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack will be available when the movie debuts nationwide next month.

News of the song comes as the country duo prepare for their long awaited headlining tour. The Arena Tour was set to begin early in 2020, and it did, only to be canceled after just a couple of shows. The new dates were pushed all the way to Sept. 2021, with next Thursday (Sept. 1) in Greenville, S.C., being the official kickoff.

